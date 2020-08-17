Music Legend Pandit Jasraj Passes Away At 90

Indian Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj breathed his last a few hours ago and passed away at 90. He is survived by his daughter Durga Jasraj. Although the cause of death is unknown, he passed away in New Jersey, US. In his 80 years' music career, this music legend served his country with myriads of awesome tunes. Jasrajji was also awarded the country's highest honours like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his condolences through his Twitter page and left a few heart-melting words about this great legend.

Along with sharing a couple of pics of Jasrajji, Modi I wrote, "The unfortunate demise of PanditJasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, but he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

Even a few Bollywood celebrities have paid their condolences through social media…

RIP Jasrajji… You will always stay alive in the hearts of the audience with your awesome tunes!!!