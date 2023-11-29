Navid Sole dreams of going to 'Temptation Island' with SRK

Mumbai: Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Navid Sole has expressed his interest in the reality show 'Temptation Island India', and said he dreams of going on the show with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

He has been actively expressing his interest in working in the Indian industry, claiming that the country is 'Bahut Aacha' and 'Bahut Sundar.'

When talking about the shows he has been hooked on since coming out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, Navid revealed that he is very interested in 'Temptation Island India'.

Talking about the same, Navid said: "I think the show is incredible; it's all about finding love. You just have to find that special person, so it's bahut bahut acha (very very good). If I were to get the chance, I would definitely bring Abhishek Kumar with me to the show."

"I genuinely care for him, and it would be very interesting to see how our relationship would work. Abhishek is very tempting and bahut sundar (very beautiful). If I could, my far-fetched dream is to go to the show with SRK," he shared.

Reflecting on his journey in the 'Bigg Boss' house, Navid added: "My journey on Bigg Boss has been very good, all thanks to my fans. I hope I've made you all proud."

'Temptation Island India' airs on JioCinema.