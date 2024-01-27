  • Menu
Navneet Malik opens up on understanding the cultural nuances

Actor Navneet Malik, known for his role in the show "Aankh Micholi," shared insights into his preparation for the role of Sumedh, a Gujarati character in the undercover cop saga. Navneet, originally from Haryana, emphasized the importance of immersing oneself in the character and understanding the cultural nuances.

He stated, "For my character of Sumedh, I wanted to speak in a particular dialect because the character has a certain accent and dialect. It is very important to understand that playing a character is not just mugging lines and delivering."

Navneet underwent training and workshops, taking lessons from a Gujarati cultural consultant to master the dialect. He mentioned that the process was both educational and enjoyable, helping him bring cultural accuracy to portray an emotional Gujarati boy in the show.

