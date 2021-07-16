Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao And Ayushmann Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Veteran Actress Surekha Sikri

Bollywood's veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away today morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. She breathed her last at the age of 75 and also faced health issues after suffering from a brain stroke last year. Most of the Bollywood actors paid tribute to this veteran actress and reminisced her sharing their pics with her on their social media pages.



Neena Gupta shared a video and doled out, "Sharing sorrow reduces suffering. Today, in the morning I received the unfortunate news of actor Surekha Sikri's demise and I decided to share my sorrow with you. My memory of her goes back to my National School of Drama days, My memory of her goes back to my National School of Drama days, wherein Surekha Siki was a part of the Repertory Company. Whenever I would see her act, I wanted to become more like her."

Neena also added, "Then we starred together in Badhaai Ho and I got an opportunity to learn a lot from her. There are many things that I still wish to learn from her. I remember we were shooting a scene where she had to scold my in-laws in the film. As a co-actor, I requested her to give me cues and she did it with full gusto. I feel so sad that she is no more. It's very sad."

This ace actor shared a couple of pics with this veteran actress and jotted down a heartfelt note. "In every film we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhaai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree. You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart.

I remember when she was boarding an auto rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said "ma'am you are the real star of our film" and she replied "wish I get more work." Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That's my last memory of her.

I would request you to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz's nazm "Mujh-se pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang." Aapko unse aur mohabbat ho jaayegi.

An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You'll be missed Surekha ma'am.

Thank you for the beautiful memories.

Gajraj Rao also shared a few BTS pics and reminisced Surekha Sikri. He also penned an emotional note and paid tribute to this veteran actress. "Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion. Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship. She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm.

As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today. Thank you, Surekha ji, for all the wisdom and memories you have left us with. #rip #surekhasikri #badhaaiho @iamitrsharma".

Janhvi Kapoor

It is all known that Avika shared the screen space witrh Surekha ji in the Balika Vadhu daily soap. She dropped a pic from the serial and wrote, "I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind.

She has truly left us a legacy to follow.

Dadisaa… I will always love you, my guardian angel.

RIP".

Shahank Vyas

He spoke to the media and said, "She was an institution in herself. She was a legend and a natural actress. She was full of life and positivity. She lived life on her own terms and had a sense of humour. I must have done some good in life, that I got a chance to work with her and I learned a lot in 5 yrs. We both shared an extremely close bond that will never fade away."

RIP Surekha Sikri ji…