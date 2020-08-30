Neetu And Riddhima Kapoor Join The ‘GaneshPooja’ Celebrations Of Armaan Jain’s Family

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor spent some good moments with their family. They both visited Armaan Jain's house for 'Ganapati' Pooja and had fun with their dear ones. After the demise of Rishi Kapoor ji, Neetu felt all alone… But Ranbir and Riddhima stood beside their mother and made her get back to normal.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and dropped the family pic making us go awe…









In this pic, Riddhima and Neetu posed with Armaan Jain's family. Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain is seated on the couch besides husband Manoj Jain. Then their younger son Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda are also seen in the pic along with Neetu and Riddhima.









Even Karisma Kapoor dropped the family pic on her Instagram and made us witness the gala 'Ganapati' Pooja gathering. Along with Kareena, Karisma and their parents even kids Taimur, Samiera and Kiaan are seen praying Lord Ganapati. Even the beautiful pic of Lord Ganesha made us go awe… Those beautiful decorations and colourful flower mala's added gleam to the house.