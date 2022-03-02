Neha Dhupia Opened Up On Being Body-Shamed For Postpartum Weight

Bollywood's ace actress Neha Dhupia is all busy managing her work and home too… Professionally, she is in the best phase and is busy with a handful of projects. Off late, she spoke to media and opened up many things and also said, she was once body-shamed for her postpartum weight.

Speaking about it, she opened up saying, "Okay, first thing once, you have baby, you don't have time to check internet. So its fine, but one of time that you do its not nice. You know people don't realise as a mother and as a child you go through the most important phase in your life that is the post trimester. It is the hardest and it is tough enough what we do as moms. It's tough that you don't wake up looking even half like this. You are in shambles. You are falling apart to come out even like I don't even know between inside and outside 80 stitches so be kind to this person".

She also added that, it was not an easy journey… "And you know this person A- who are you who's writing this? Are you a man who has never been through it, whoever sitting and writing this? Are you a woman who has never had a baby and writing this? So you have no idea. Are you the person who had the baby and writing this? That's the worst. So, who are you? What gave you the authority? I mean, you know literally what's your superpower that you just click six words and do like headline out of it or throw someone. What's my superpower? I can give life. Can you match that?"

She also praised her husband Angad for supporting her in every moment… "Hats off to him. He is always on my side and I keep telling him about my first day at the gym. He and I now don't go at the same time because of the kids. But that first day, he was like- just listen I'm gonna go with you, literally holding my hands through like the first workout after an entire year coz you have your stitches, you have your weight, you feel odd, you are nursing your child, you feel very very heavy all the time. So we are a mix of everything."

When asked about working during her pregnancy, she said, "I feel the game is changing, as far as women in the business are concerned. But you have got to create that work. You have to go out there and ask for it. Heads off to Kareena and what she's done and I really respect her, but also hats off to people who make way for pregnant women to work."

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday' and essayed the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez.