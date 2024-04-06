Live
Neha Dhupia reflects on two decades in showbiz: Every step was a game changer
Celebrating over two decades in the entertainment industry, actress Neha Dhupia reminisces about her journey from winning Miss India in 2002 to her current ventures in various OTT shows.
In an interview, Neha shared that over the span of 22 years, every milestone has been a "game changer." From her initial success in the world of beauty pageants to her diverse roles in OTT projects today, each step has contributed to her evolution as an artist.
"For me, one game changer project doesn’t cut it," Neha explained. "From winning Miss India to getting my debut, to having a change of heart regarding the kind of films I want to do, then transitioning to reality TV, becoming a mother, producing my own content, and now being part of different OTT shows—each milestone has been significant."
Emphasizing the importance of consistency and adaptability in maintaining a successful career, Neha expressed pride in her ability to evolve with the industry while staying relevant to audiences. "It's the time frame, consistency, hustle, and relevance that I am most proud of," she added.
Looking ahead, Neha Dhupia is gearing up for several exciting projects. She will be seen in the upcoming OTT show titled 'Therapy Sherapy', showcasing her versatility as an actress. Additionally, she is set to star alongside Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in 'Bad Newz' and is also venturing into international cinema with the film 'Blue 52'.
As Neha continues to carve her path in the industry, her journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists, highlighting the importance of embracing change and seizing every opportunity for growth.