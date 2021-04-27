Neha Dhupia Shared The Breastfeeding Pic Of Hers With Little One Mehr And Gave Back A Strong Reply To A Netizen

Bollywood's ace actress Neha Dhupia who is an avid social media user treats her fans by sharing her updates with her fans every now and then. Off late, she was asked by a netizen to share her breastfeeding video and to this comment, Neha gave back a tight reply along with sharing her pic.





Along with sharing the breastfeeding pic, Neha also wrote, "#repost from @freedomtofeed ... The journey of a new mum is something only she can understand. While we all hear the happy side, it is also a huge responsibility and emotionally draining. It's hard enough to be a mum and do all that there is to do. The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled. I went through the same beats and I know how hard it is .

Thank you @crazylilmum for sharing this and calling this individual out. 👉 ( krrishtherocker1987 ) A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. Ever since I became a mom @freedomtofeed We work towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be.

This insensitive comment is an example of why it

makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let's normalise breast feeding 🤱 not sexualise it 🙏🏻 #stayhomestaysafe #freedomtofeed #maskon".

In the second image, she shared the screenshot of the comment dropped by a netizen who asked her to post a breastfeeding video. She gave a tight reply jotting down, "I usually delete or ignore such comments. But I had to put this in limelight. People like him make the whole breastfeeding situation embarrassing for many moms!"

Neha married Angad Bedi in May, 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in November, 2018.