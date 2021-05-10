Neha Dhupia Shares A Heartfelt Post For Her Dear Husband Angad Bedi On The Occasion Of Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

It is all known that both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are avid social media users. They both share frequent updates on their Instagram pages and also stay close to their fans. Today being their 3rd wedding anniversary, this couple showered love on each other sharing heartfelt notes on their Instagram pages.



Neha Dhupia









Along with sharing a few cute random clicks, Neha showered all her love on Angad Bedi jotting down a heartfelt note. "The many moods of loving you my love ❤️... I wish we were together , I wish we were nt isolated , I wish I could hold you , I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing ... i wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement... I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone , everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love ... see you on the other side ... stronger ❤️#thistooshallpass".



Well, Angad Bedi also dropped his comment and jotted down, "One more week!!! Just hang in there my love ❤️❤️🤞 @nehadhupia".



This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Tahira Kashyap, Saba Pataudi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and a few more wished this lovely couple on this special day.



On the other hand, Angad Bedi also showered all his love on his beautiful wife by sharing awesome and cosy wedding pics.









He wrote, "Not the right time for any celebration.But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife 🤞And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay."



Now, Neha got the chance to drop her comment. She wrote, "Uff u have my heart , always and forever @angadbedi ❤️".



Bollywood celebs like Sophie Choudry, Saba Pataudi, Aparshakti Khurrana and a few others dropped 'Heart' symbols in the comments section.



Neha married Angad Bedi in May, 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in November, 2018.