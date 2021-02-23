Never Forget Namaaz, Says Sana Khan

Former Bollywood actress Sana khan has become very religious after she got married to a religious preacher. She keeps posting about religious procedures and norms on her Instagram handle. The actress bid goodbye to tinsel town after she decided to get married. However, she did post pictures from her wedding and honeymoon in Kufri on social media.

The former actress and Hindi Bigg Boss contestant is now more inclined towards spirituality after her marriage.

In her latest Twitter post, Sana Khan has posted a message saying, "Are you anxious? Then, you have certainly missed doing Namaaz." In addition the actor has suggested that one should never miss doing Namaaz.

Sana keeps posting many details about Islam on her Instagram handle. Sana Khan started off as a model. She worked in several movies and advertisements. She is also a dancer. The actress has appeared in movies like Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and Toilet ek Prem Katha. Her sudden decision to tie the knot shocked her fans.

She married Maulana Anas Saiyad, a businessman based out of Surat in a close knit ceremony on November 20 much to the delight of her fans. Ever since she has been sharing videos of her with her husband.