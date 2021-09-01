  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Nia Sharma wants Pratik to be her connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Nia Sharma
x

Nia Sharma wants Pratik to be her connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Highlights

Television actress Nia Sharma is the new wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Television actress Nia Sharma is the new wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of twists she will bring along and which connection or contestant will be her target.


Nia who is known for her roles in 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' and many more expresses her excitement and also shares about her strategy and favourite contestant.

She said: "I have always been in the news for entering 'Bigg Boss' but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24x7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection."

Nia added: "My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!"

So now it's time to wait and watch.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X