Nia Sharma wants Pratik to be her connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Television actress Nia Sharma is the new wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of twists she will bring along and which connection or contestant will be her target.





Nia who is known for her roles in 'Jamai Raja', 'Naagin 4' and many more expresses her excitement and also shares about her strategy and favourite contestant.



She said: "I have always been in the news for entering 'Bigg Boss' but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24x7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection."

Nia added: "My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!"

So now it's time to wait and watch.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.