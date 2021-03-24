Nitesh Tiwari on National Award for Chhichhore: He Says Sushant Would Feel Happy If He Was With Us

It is all known that late actor Sushant Singh starrer 'Chhichhore' has bagged the 'Best Hindi Feature' film in the recently announced National Awards. Well, the director of this movie Nitesh Tiwari is all happy and spoke to the media recalling Sushant.

He doled out, "I had absolutely no idea, then Ashwiny started screaming in the middle of the shot. She told me then, and was very happy since KanganaRanaut also won it for her directed film Panga. We stopped the shoot for 5 minutes, as my costume designer, production designer, and Assistant Director for Chhichhore were also all present. We started enjoying the moment, and then went back to shoot quietly (laughs) We celebrated later after the shoot,"

Even Tiwari turned emotional on this special occasion and said, "The emotions of everyone are justified. Each and every member of the team has the same feeling… there is a sense of happiness, but there's a sense of loss as well. All of us are very happy that our film won the recognition we thought it deserves. The sense of sadness is there because Sushant isn't here to celebrate. I can only imagine how happy he would have been if he was here with us."

He also added that, the celebration will definitely be but only after Covid-19 virus gets away, "For me, any sort of recognition for something which is commercial, and at the same time not so commercial, speaks a lot about the way things are changing in our industry. Chhichhore got so much love from the audience and did well at the box office. At the same time, if it is going and winning the hearts of the jury for a prestigious award it only makes me feel humbled. I am filled with a sense of gratitude for all the recognition that has come. I feel happy for each and every member of the team who put in their heart and soul into the film".

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself in his apartment. Till now, the reason for his death is unknown and thus CBI officials are investigating the case thoroughly for the past few months.