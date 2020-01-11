Nora Fatehi: Got lucky to start off with different platforms

Actress Nora Fatehi feels her decision to start off with different platforms paid off, and says all those experiences made her a better artist.

"My journey is still early on in my career because I am still very new. If I look at it from the beginning of my journey up until now, it has been amazing.

I have learned so much and I am lucky to have received such a start," Nora told IANS.

"It is not like any other mainstream journey; a lot of people start off directly with movies. I got lucky to start off with different platforms like Tollywood movies, Bollywood films and reality shows.

So being able to have that experience and opportunity, it has made me a better artist that I am today," she added.

How has her struggles shaped her? "It made me a better artist. With the kind of struggle, I have been through I am more connected to my emotions as an actor and as a performer," said the actress.

Nora moved from Canada to India a few years ago to become an actress in Bollywood.

She managed to bag a few acting projects initially, including 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and 'Crazy Cukkad Family' -- they all were low-profile and went unnoticed.