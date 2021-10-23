OMG 2 First Look Poster: Akshay Kumar Looks Awesome In Lord Shiva Avatar

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with a handful of movies. Post lockdown, a couple of his movies are all set to hit the big screens. Off late, Akshay Kumar surprised all his fans by releasing the first look poster of his upcoming movie Oh My God 2. He looked awesome and raised the expectations on the movie.



The first poster showcased God holding the hand of a boy. Coming to the second one, Akshay is seen awesome in Lord Shiva avatar and a small boy is seen sitting along with his bag! Akshay also wrote, "कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय… Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव".

As Akshay kick-started the shooting of this movie, he dropped this post to seek the blessings of all his fans…

Taran Adarsh also shared the first look posters and revealed the details of the movie…

He wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR BEGINS 'OMG 2' SHOOT + FIRST LOOK POSTERS... #AkshayKumar commenced shoot for #OMG2 today... Costars #PankajTripathi and #YamiGautam... Directed by #AmitRai... #FirstLook poster..."

This movie also has Pankaj Tripathi in an important role while Yami Gautam and will be the lead actress. Amit Rai will direct the movie and is bankrolled by Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde under the Cape of Good Films banner. OMG 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty's 2012's satirical comedy-drama film.

Speaking about other projects of Akshay Kumar, he will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha, Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi, Mission Cindrella, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj movies.