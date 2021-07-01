OTT Calendar July 2021: Electrifying OTT Releases Of This Month

Right from the lockdown period, the OTT platforms are enjoying much-needed attention with huge momentum. Be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Hollywood, makers are now eyeing on popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar to release their movies.

So, we have come up with the OTT calendar of July 2021 for our readers… As some big movies like HaseenDilruba and Toofan are hitting the small screens this month, so, keep an eye on your favourite movie releases and enjoy watching them at your home itself!

1. Haseen Dilruba

Streaming Date: 2nd July, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: TaapseePannu, Vikrant Massey and HarshvardhanRane

Director: Vinil Mathew

Genre: A tale of love, anger, lust and mystery!

Taapsee and Vikrant Massey will be seen as a lovely couple but that extramarital affair and the sudden change in the behaviours of the lead actors along with the thrilling bomb blast elements raised the hype on the movie. To know the exact plot, we need to wait for one more day!



2. Toofan

Streaming Date: 16th July, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal

Director: RakeyshOmprakashMehra

Genre: Sports drama

It's all about the boxer Aziz Ali who turns into a boxer from a street rowdy with the help and motivation of his coach and lover. But suddenly after turning into a successful boxer, he will be banned for 5 years for an unknown reason. Thereafter how he makes his comeback to the ring forms the crux of the story!



3. Feels Like Ishq

Streaming Date: 23rd July, 2021



Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, RohitSaraf, Mihir Ahuja, SimranJehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur

Director: TahiraKashyap

Genre: Love and romantic tale

Feel Like Ishq Amazon original web series is all about the 7 different stories which run simultaneously connecting the lives of the lead actors at the end. It is all filled with emotion, romance, relationships and is an ode to young love.



4. Collar Bomb

Streaming Date: 9th July, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Cast: Jimmy Shergil, Asha Negi, DyaneshZoting

Director: DnyaneshZoting

Genre: Action thriller

It is all about a Police Officer's race against time as he needs to protect hundreds of school students from a suicide bomber. Well, how will the lead actor Jimmy protect the school children from the hands of a deadly suicide bomber forms the crux of the story. Even Asha Negi is also seen in a powerful role in this movie.



So guys, enjoy watching these thrilling and most awaited movies and web series of this month!!!



