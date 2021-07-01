OTT Calendar July 2021: Electrifying OTT Releases Of This Month
Right from the lockdown period, the OTT platforms are enjoying much-needed attention with huge momentum. Be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Hollywood, makers are now eyeing on popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar to release their movies.
Right from the lockdown period, the OTT platforms are enjoying much-needed attention with huge momentum. Be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Hollywood, makers are now eyeing on popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar to release their movies.
So, we have come up with the OTT calendar of July 2021 for our readers… As some big movies like HaseenDilruba and Toofan are hitting the small screens this month, so, keep an eye on your favourite movie releases and enjoy watching them at your home itself!
1. Haseen Dilruba
Streaming Date: 2nd July, 2021
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: TaapseePannu, Vikrant Massey and HarshvardhanRane
Director: Vinil Mathew
Genre: A tale of love, anger, lust and mystery!
Taapsee and Vikrant Massey will be seen as a lovely couple but that extramarital affair and the sudden change in the behaviours of the lead actors along with the thrilling bomb blast elements raised the hype on the movie. To know the exact plot, we need to wait for one more day!
2. Toofan
Streaming Date: 16th July, 2021
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal
Director: RakeyshOmprakashMehra
Genre: Sports drama
It's all about the boxer Aziz Ali who turns into a boxer from a street rowdy with the help and motivation of his coach and lover. But suddenly after turning into a successful boxer, he will be banned for 5 years for an unknown reason. Thereafter how he makes his comeback to the ring forms the crux of the story!
3. Feels Like Ishq
Streaming Date: 23rd July, 2021
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, RohitSaraf, Mihir Ahuja, SimranJehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur
Director: TahiraKashyap
Genre: Love and romantic tale
Feel Like Ishq Amazon original web series is all about the 7 different stories which run simultaneously connecting the lives of the lead actors at the end. It is all filled with emotion, romance, relationships and is an ode to young love.
4. Collar Bomb
Streaming Date: 9th July, 2021
Streaming Platform: Disney + Hotstar VIP
Cast: Jimmy Shergil, Asha Negi, DyaneshZoting
Director: DnyaneshZoting
Genre: Action thriller
It is all about a Police Officer's race against time as he needs to protect hundreds of school students from a suicide bomber. Well, how will the lead actor Jimmy protect the school children from the hands of a deadly suicide bomber forms the crux of the story. Even Asha Negi is also seen in a powerful role in this movie.
So guys, enjoy watching these thrilling and most awaited movies and web series of this month!!!