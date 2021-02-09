Out On Bail, Ragini Dwivedi To Resume Work Soon

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi who is an accused in the cotton pet drug racket case was spotted at a Dargah at Akkipete. The actress distributed food to the poor. The actress spoke to the media during her visit.

She told the media, "I have enough offers from the cinema industry. I will resume my acting from the end of this month. I am grateful for all the support I have received from my parents. My family has stood by me. Their support will be there for me forever. New offers for the movies keep coming and I keep listening to the stories. I will resume shooting by the end of this month," says Ragini.

Ragini who was arrested by the CCB police was imprisoned for about 143 days in connection with the drug racket case. A few days ago, Ragini was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court. Ragini became very active on social media after she came out of jail. She keeps sharing her family photos every day on social media. She had stated that her confidence in the judiciary had become stronger after she was granted bail.