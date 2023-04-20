Pamela Chopra, Wife of Yash Chopra, Passes Away at 74

On Thursday morning, the family of renowned Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra announced the passing of his wife, Pamela Chopra, at the age of 74 in Mumbai. Pamela was not only a singer but also worked as a co-producer, dress designer, and writer for many Yash Raj Films productions. She is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra, while her son Aditya is married to actor Rani Mukerji.

Javed Akhtar, a veteran lyricist, paid tribute to Pamela Chopra on Twitter, acknowledging her significant contribution to her husband's work in film scripts and music. Pamela Chopra had also appeared in the Netflix documentary, The Romantics, which chronicled Yash Raj Films' history.

Pamela Chopra's husband, Yash Chopra, passed away in 2012 at the age of 80. The couple had tied the knot in 1970 after their families met through a mutual acquaintance. The family has requested privacy during this time of mourning.