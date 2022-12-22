Pathaan: Shah Rukh And Deepika's 'Zoom Boom Doom Pathaan' Is All Trending On Top

At present Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaam movie is the most-awaited one of the season. It is all set to hit the theatres in January and is hoped to bring a new charm to Bollywood in the New Year by bagging a blockbuster. As promised the makers dropped the second single "Zoom Boom Doom Pathaan…" on social media and created noise all over. The song is all awesome and is presently trending on top in YouTube bagging millions of views within a less span of time.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and John Abraham shared the video of the song in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke 'alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let's jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now- https://t.co/Dh94HTwWi2 pic.twitter.com/rrI3DFp2Cs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2022

Along with sharing the song, Shah Rukh also wrote, "Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke 'alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let's jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now.

The song is all awesome as Shah Rukh looked in rugged avatar but flaunted his six-pack and stole the show. Deepika on the other hand wore a pretty outfit and danced her best!

Jhoom rahe hain sab hi #Pathaan ke saath! #JhoomeJoPathaan trending at #1 on Twitter. 🙌 Song out NOW - https://t.co/gXh72VclAL Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/jUnjfRzaqN — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 22, 2022

The makers shared a new poster of the song and stated that it is trending on top in YouTube.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it showcased how SRK is first captured and being tortured during his first mission. But he escapes and is back with a bang holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.