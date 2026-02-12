Assembly Budget session to run till March 7

Amaravati: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly on Wednesday finalised the schedule for the ongoing Budget Session, deciding to conduct proceedings until March 7, with a provision to extend the sittings depending on government business.

According to the schedule approved by the BAC, the Assembly will meet daily from 9 am to 2 pm. Question Hour will be held from 9 am to 10 am, followed by Half-an-Hour Discussion and Zero Hour. Government business will commence immediately thereafter. The Committee made it clear that Zero Hour will be held every day during the session.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav will present the State Budget for the financial year 2026-27 on February 14. As February 15 and 16 are holidays, the general discussion on the Budget will take place on February 17 and 18. The finance minister will reply to the debate on February 18.

From February 19, the House will take up Demands for Grants for eight working days, with department-wise discussions to ensure focused deliberations. The Assembly will also function on Saturday, February 28, as part of the scheduled business. However, March 1, 2 and 3 have been declared holidays. Budget-related discussions will resume on March 6 and 7.

The BAC also decided that the session may be extended beyond March 7 if necessary, especially in view of legislative business. As many as seven Ordinances are slated to be introduced.

The BAC meeting, chaired by Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, was attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, BJP Legislature Party leader Vishnu Kumar Raju and Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar.