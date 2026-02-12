Uphold unity, discipline, focus on development: CM to NDA MLAs

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon NDA alliance legislators to maintain unity and discipline during the Assembly budget session, cautioning them against turning the House into a platform for personal or factional issues.

Addressing the NDA Legislature Party meeting ahead of the session, Naidu said the alliance’s unity had remained intact for the past 20 months and must continue in the same spirit.

He directed TDP leaders to avoid speaking casually in the Assembly and instead come fully prepared on subjects concerning public interest. “We are accountable to five crore people. Whatever we speak in the Assembly is on their behalf,” he said, urging MLAs to confine their speeches to three to seven minutes and ensure meaningful participation in debates.

The Chief Minister announced that he would review the performance of legislators during the session and hold one-on-one interactions with around 40 MLAs.

“I will take notes on what each of you speak. If there are constituency-related issues, bring them directly to my notice,” he said.

Naidu instructed members to attend the House regularly, stating that all MLAs should be present from 9 am, with Question Hour scheduled between 9 am and 10 am.

He added that he would personally attend the Assembly daily from 11 am until adjournment.

Highlighting development initiatives, the Chief Minister said national highway projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore and railway works valued at Rs 90,000 crore are underway in the State with strong support from the Centre.

He noted that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which recorded a loss of Rs 450 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, has now turned around to post a profit of over

Rs 50 crore.

Naidu stressed the need for coordination among NDA partners-TDP, Jana Sena and BJP-at the grassroots level and suggested district-level meetings to strengthen unity.

On religious harmony, he asserted that the NDA coalition government respects all faiths and said leaders must ensure that sentiments of devotees are not hurt.

Referring to incidents such as the vandalism at Ramatheertham during the previous regime, he said the present government is committed to safeguarding religious institutions.

The Chief Minister urged alliance leaders to consistently communicate government achievements and welfare initiatives to the public while maintaining decorum and responsibility in the Assembly.