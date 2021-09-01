Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh Struggle Between Their Love And Families

It is all known that Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta 2 is all set to hit the Zee 5 platform soon. As the release date is nearing, the makers shared the trailer of this small screen serial and raised the expectations on it.



Ankita Lokhande shared the trailer on her Instagram and showcased a glimpse of this daily soap. It all starts off with introducing Manav and Archana then their family members fixing their marriage. But Manav's family members fix this wedding saying that he earns well but in reality, he earns less and works in a small shop! But unaware of this truth, Archana and Manav like each other and also get hitched. But after knowing the truth, Archana's family takes her away from the mandap and separate the couple. But Manav and Archana fall in love with each other and start meeting outside. Well, we need to wait and watch how they will make their family members accept their relationship!

Anikita Lokhande also jotted down, "Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate". Even Shaheer Sheikh also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated his fans…

This serial will air on Zee 5 OTT platform from 15th September.

Ace producer Ekta Kapoor came up with the sequel of the blockbuster serial Pavitra Rishta which featured late actor Sushant Singh and Ankita Lokhande as the lead actors. Well, popular small screen actor Shaheer is all set to replace Sushant in the sequel which is titled as 'Pavitra Rishta 2' and will essay the role of Manav in this sequel.