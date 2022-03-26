Peppy Song From Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 'DaFa Kar' Is Out

Bollywood's young hero Tiger Shroff is all on the best side of his career having a couple of movies in his hand. Off late, he is all set for the release of the Heropanti 2 movie. As he is all known for his terrific action sequences and amazing dance movements, his fans are eagerly awaiting for this movie. Off late, the makers dropped the peppy video song "DaFa Kar…" is out and is creating noise on social media…



The song is all amazing and showcased energetic side of Tiger Shroff and Tiger Shroff… Both looked awesome in the trendy attires and even the picturesque background also made the song worth watching. Sharing the song, Tiger also wrote, "Let yourself loose & groove to your dil ki beats with the song #DaFaKar! Song out now Link in bio! #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 Directed by @khan_ahmedasas".

Well, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have made their debut with the 'Heropanti' movie and are now reunited with the sequel of this action drama. The second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It will be released on 6th May, 2022. This movie also has Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in prominent roles while Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen as Laila. Tiger will essay the role of Babloo Ranawat and Tara will be seen as Inaaya. Tunes are composed by music maestro AR Rahman for this romantic action movie!