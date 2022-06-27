Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar And Siddhant Chaturvedi's Starrer Motion Poster Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's young and talented actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi teamed up for the horror comedy movie 'Phone Bhoot'. As this genre movies are trending, these three actors are also all set to make their fans and audience witness a complete entertainer! As of now, there is no major update regarding the movie but today, the makers dropped the motion poster and also unveiled the release date announcement!

Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant shared the motion poster of the Phone Bhoot movie on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the teaser, Katrina also wrote, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #[email protected] @siddhantchaturvedi @apnabhidu @sheeba.chadha @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @aafilms.official @zeemusiccompany".

Going with the motion poster, we can witness a cute little white ghost and doing all the fun! The release date of this movie will be unveiled tomorrow @ 11 AM.

Speaking about the movie, Phone Bhoot is directed by the Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Unlike other movies, the makers have kept the information related to this movie under wraps and thus, many expectations are there on this movie. Speaking about other projects of the lead actors, Katrina Kaif recently married her beau Vicky Kaushal and next will be seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 movie. She is also part of Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series and Merry Christmas. Coming to Siddhant Chaturvedi, he was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2' movie. Finally, the young actor Ishaan Khattar is busy with the Pippa movie.