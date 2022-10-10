Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina, Siddhant And Ishaan Promise A Hilarious Entertainer

The young and talented actors of Bollywood Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar teamed up for a comedy entertainer 'Phone Bhoot'. As the release date is nearing, the makers began their digital promotions and from a few days, they are unveiling new posters and videos to create a buzz on social media. Off late, they also dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the complete entertainer…



Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Iss line ki ab sabhi liney khul gayi hai, kripya phone lagaye aur #Phonebhoot ko bulaye… #PhoneBhootTrailer out now".

The trailer starts off with Siddhant and Ishaan aiming to turn into Bhoot busters and experience a few hilarious sequences. Then enters Katrina Kaif who is a ghost and she teams up with these youngsters and tries to free up all the ghosts from their problems. In between, they also earn lots of money but the problem begins when Athma Ram aka Jackie Shroff enters the scene. He tries to control Katrina Kaif but Ishaan and Siddhant try to save her. So, we need to wait and watch how will they get success in their mission.

In the earlier released poster, all three lead actors are seen twinning in blue outfits in the world of magic! Even the ghosts Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur in the background with unique appeals also made the poster worth watching.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. As of now the plot of this movie is not revealed but the poster is all awesome!

This movie will hit the theatres on 4th November, 2022…