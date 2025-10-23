Physical infidelity isn’t a dealbreaker for Twinkle, KJo, and Kajol; Janhvi has a different view

Bollywood news 2025: During the trending ‘This or That’ segment, the panel discussed trust, faithfulness and cheating. Janhvi Kapoor held the Bollywood celebrity opinions whereas Twinkle Khanna, Kajol and Karan Johar had an altogether different take on fidelity and infidelity. Twinkle Khanna and Kajol also agreed with Karan Johar on the point. Twinkle Khanna justified by saying: “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen what we have. Raat gayi baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened).”

Janhvi Kapoor continued to hold her ground and said “No, the deal is broken” in response to which Karan Johar said “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker.” Twinkle Khanna and Kajol were also on the same page as Karan Johar. Later on, the table turned to if physical infidelity is worse or if Twinkle Khanna infidelity views is worse. Janhvi Kapoor remained clear and said “No, the deal is broken” but, Karan Johar was still on the same page as earlier, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker”, Karan Johar Kajol Janhvi statements.

. During the segment, when asked which is more important, love or compatibility the panel split into two halves. Twinkle Khanna and Janhvi Kapoor leaned towards the importance of love in marriage. On the other hand, Kajol and Karan Johar believed compatibility was more important than love. Kajol stated, “Love is the first thing to fade after marriage if you aren’t compatible. Compatibility is what actually matters and holds you together after the wedding bells.” Karan Johar added: “The thing about compatibility is over the years you find out how compatible you are.”