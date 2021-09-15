Pippa: Ishaan Khattar's First Look Poster This War Drama Is Out!

Bollywood's young actor Ishaan Khattar is all going with a selective method when it comes to choosing the movies. He is picking unique subjects and is stealing the hearts of the audience with his awesome screen presence. Off late, he shared the first look poster of his next movie 'Pippa' and showcased the glimpse of his character from this war drama as the shooting of this war drama began today in Amristar.



In this poster, he is seen on the top of the war tanker and that too in the water in a complete black outfit. Pippa movie has an interesting tagline '1971. A Nation Comes Of Age".

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Ishann also wrote, "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed."

This poster is liked by many Bollywood celebs and actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Pandey, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Huma Qureshi, Tabu dropped congratulations messages in the comments section.

Pippa movie went on the floors today and has Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in the prominent roles. Being a war drama, the movie is based on the life story of Brigadier Mehta who was a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. He fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 along with his siblings.

Pippa movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the RSVP and Roy Kapur Films banners. Ace music director AR Rahman is all set to tune the songs for this war drama.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala spoke to the media on this special occasion and said, "I'm happy that we've begun shooting for Pippa with Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta clapping the inaugural slate. Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We're raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films."