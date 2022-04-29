  • Menu
Pooja Hegde teams up with Vicky Kaushal for a B-town project

Highlights

Actress Pooja Hegde and Vicky Kaushal are likely to appear in a new project.

Actress Pooja Hegde and Vicky Kaushal are likely to appear in a new project. A picture of the two actors along with filmmaker Abhaya Raha is posted on social media. They are likely to work for an ad film and the shoot has taken place last week.

Earlier Pooja has appeared in multiple ad films, and the most recent was, with the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She also has 'Acharya' with Ram Charan, Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu in the pipeline.

Vicky on the other hand has multiple projects in his pipeline including 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'The Great Indian Family' and Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Sara Ali Khan.

More On
