Prabhas Gives The First Clap To Amitabh Bachchan And Kick-Starts The Shooting For Nag Ashwin's Project K

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is collaborating with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin for his 22nd project. The makers have kick-started the shooting of this movie which is tentatively titled as 'Project K' on the occasion of Guru Purnima today. This movie has leggy lass Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is roped in play a pivotal role. Being the most awaited movie of the season, it belongs to the sci-fi genre.



The first scene of the movie has been shot on Big B and Prabhas has clapped the board for the guru of Indian Cinema. He is all excited to do it on this special day. The first schedule of this movie has begun today and Big B reached Hyderabad to take part in the shoot. A small Pooja ceremony was also held at Ramoji Film City amid the cast and crew of the movie.

Prabhas shared the first clap pic on his Instagram page and treated his fans sharing an update of this movie… Take a look!

The pic showcases Prabhas holding the clapboard of Project K which is the 50th project of Vyjayanthi Movies. He also wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK".

Even Swapna Dutt also shared the same pic on her Instagram and is all happy to kick-start the shooting of this movie on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

She also wrote, "𝑰𝒕 𝑩𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒔... On the special day of #GuruPurnima, We start with the guru of Indian cinema. Clap by our #Prabhas."

Even Amitabh Bachchan also shared the same pic on his Twitter page and is all happy to receive the first clap by Prabhas. He also wrote, "T 3976... for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas".

Yesterday Big B dropped a tweet and updated his fans about his new movie. This tweet reads, "T 3975 - travelled and the mahurat of the first day tomorrow... a new film a new beginning, a new environ… 'NEW' never fades... it grows exponentially".

Speaking about Project K, it is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.