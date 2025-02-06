Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in a Rs 12 Crore Bvlgari Necklace at Brother Siddharth Chopra's Mehendi Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood’s fashion icon, made a stunning appearance at her brother Siddharth Chopra's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony in India. Known for her impeccable style, Priyanka wore a breathtaking outfit designed by Rahul Mishra, a true representation of his signature fashion. However, it was her opulent jewelry that truly stole the show.

The centerpiece of her look was a Bvlgari necklace, a lavish creation valued at Rs 10 to 12 crore. Fashion experts, including Diet Sabya, confirmed that the necklace featured pink gold, small diamonds, seven pear-shaped morganites, nine cabochon amethysts, and six cushion mandarin garnets. This Bvlgari necklace enhanced her elegance, making her the undeniable star of the event.

For the ceremony, Priyanka wore a stunning white floral gown designed by Rahul Mishra. The gown, which featured intricate multicoloured floral details and a princess-cut corset, gave her a regal look. Her soft eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips, along with her effortless beachy waves, completed her enchanting appearance. Priyanka also posed with her in-laws, Neelam Upadhyaya, the fiancée of her brother Siddharth, and other family members.

Parineeti Chopra, another member of the Chopra family, also joined the celebrations, further highlighting the glamour of the occasion. Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, was not present at the event, but their daughter Malti Marie has been a significant part of their life in recent times.

Siddharth Chopra, a film producer, is engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya, a well-known actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, has attended high-profile events, including the Ambanis' Holi bash with Priyanka and Nick Jonas.