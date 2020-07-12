Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her Brother Siddharth Chopra Dropping A Throwback Image

Global diva Priyanka Chopra loves her family to the core… She mentioned it many times and also showered her love on her brother Siddharth and Madhu Chopra dropping her family pictures on social media.

Off late, Priyanka wished her dear brother Siddharth Chopra 'Happy Birthday' and dropped a throwback pic on her Instagram page… Have a look!

In this post, Priyanka and Siddharth are seen posing to cams… Both are very young and cute in this pic!!!

Priyanka also added a lovely note this post and showered her love on her dear brother, "I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother 😋... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you❤️❤️😘

@siddharthchopra89"

It was so nice to witness Priyanka and her brother's childhood pic… Happy Birthday 'Siddharth Chopra'… Stay happy!!!