Producers Guild India Issues Open Letter Slamming The On-Going Attacks On Film Industry

It was on 14th June, 2020, the young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself by hanging to the ceiling. From then, the nepotism topic is making the noise in the Indian Film Industry. People are taking to social media and blaming the whole film industry and are adding a black mark to the cine world. Be it drugs, nepotism or any other issues, the first victim is the filmy world. Thus, the 'Producers Guild India' has written an open letter to all and sundry and explained how they are bearing with the current situation.





Taking into the consideration of relentless attacks on the reputation of the film industry, the letter started off with how cine world is stuck with the wrong allegations along with mentioning Sushant Singh's death.

"The last few months have seen relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry across all media. The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members. A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views. But it is not the truth", the letter read.

Further, the letter made us know about the reality check, "Like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve, while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality."

Then the hardships and struggles faced by cine world is also mentioned in the letter, "We do not negate the personal experiences of anyone from the industry, and undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here."

Yes, it's a combined hard work of producers, actors, workers and other people who belong to this industry for its success. "However, a concerted effort has been made to single out the film industry as one that specifically inhibits and prohibits new talent from the outside from thriving. This could not be further from the truth. There are scores of talented actors, directors, writers, musicians, cinematographers, editors, sound designers, production designers, costume designers, art directors and numerous other film professionals across multiple disciplines who have had absolutely no connection to the industry, but who have flourished and produced inspiring and path breaking work, which has defined - and then redefined - Indian cinema."

Finally, the letter ended in this way, "Being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual's talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward. These are difficult times for our country and the world, so rather than venting our fears and frustrations on each other with vile and vicious trolling, it is more important than ever to come together instead of tearing each other apart. Members of the industry on both sides of this debate, especially women, have been subjected to rape threats and death threats. This is unacceptable and must stop now."

Even Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Kareena Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Varma and Dia Mirza also shared the same 'Letter' and expressed their views on the on-going nepotism issue.

Thanks for waking up 👏👏👏 Can the #ProducersGuildOfIndia also please drag out all its fear infected Bollywoodians from under their beds to inject them with courage and make them take a stand against the #MadDogMedia 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QIYzXmzFsR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 4, 2020



Well, we hope people stop blaming the whole film industry for the mistakes done by a couple of artists. Hope CBI digs out the truth ASAP and make everyone know what made Sushant Singh Rajput kill himself.



