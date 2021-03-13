Pulkit Samrat’s ‘Fukrey 3’ Movie Goes On Floor Today

Post lockdown, all the Bollywood actors are on full swing… From wrapping up the shootings of their upcoming movies to kick-staring the new shooting schedules of their new projects, most of the actors are going with busy schedules. Off late, even the young actor Pulkit Samrat also shared the happy news to all his fans… His next movie 'Furkey 3' went on floors today and the makers have kick-started the shooting with an official Pooja ceremony.



Pulkit Samrat shared the Pooja ceremony pic on his Instagram and also shared his happiness jotting down a few words…

Along with the Pooja ceremony pic, Pulkit also wrote, "fukrey3 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 starting bohot bohot soooon ;)



aap sab ka pyaar bhejte rahiyega".





Even Varun Sharma also shared the same pic on his Instagram and wrote, "Fukrey3 ❤️🙏".



Furkey 3 movie is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is bankrolled by Excel Movies banner.

According to the sources, Furkey 3 plot deals with four individuals who try to approach a local gangster to earn easy money. They try to win the money by winning the lotteries. This movie has Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. Being the third sequel of successful 'Furkey' series, the movie buffs have a lot of expectations on it.

Furkey movie was released in 2013 having Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadda and Vishakha Singh in the lead roles. It was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. It was made with a low budget but bagged a decent hit at the box office.