Pushpa 2 Nears Rs 600 Crore in Hindi Collections
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, has achieved remarkable success at the box office, crossing Rs 600 crore in Hindi collections. The film continues to break records and could soon become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, reaching new heights in both domestic and worldwide earnings.
The movie Pushpa 2 has been in theaters for almost two weeks, and it is still doing very well. The movie stars Allu Arjun, a famous actor, and is getting a lot of attention across India.
The movie has done very well in Hindi too. Many people went to see Pushpa 2 during its second weekend, and the movie still made a lot of money even after a small drop in box office collections on Monday.In just 12 days, Pushpa 2 is very close to breaking a record for Hindi movies. Even though most movies earn less after the first Monday, Pushpa 2 is still making strong collections.
On the second Monday, the movie earned around 21-22 crores. The movie earned 54 crores on Sunday, but on Monday, the earnings were about 60% less than Sunday’s collections.The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has earned around 582 crores so far.
With Tuesday’s earnings, it can easily cross 600 crores. This would make it the second-highest-grossing movie in Hindi. The highest-grossing movie right now is Stree 2, which earned 627 crores. By Thursday, Pushpa 2 will likely become the highest-grossing Hindi movie. Allu Arjun’s movie might even become the first movie to earn 700 crores in Hindi.
The movie has also earned over 900 crores in India and has made 1440 crores worldwide in just 12 days.