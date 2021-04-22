Radhika Apte Shares Her Views About How The Pandemic Made Her Realise ‘Industry Is Not Be-All And End-All’

Bollywood's versatile actress Radhika Apte says the Covid-19 pandemic changed her views and also made her realise 'Industry Is Not Be-All And End-All'. She spoke to the media and expressed her many things about the OTT platform.

She started off by saying,"My ambition has never been about becoming famous. And I really do not like to be recognised in public either. So, the ambition was to do good work, learn and feel inspired".

She added, "I have been very fortunate to get some great projects. But, during the lockdown, I realised that I'm not very happy with the kind of work I keep doing, due to which I am constantly busy. It is inspiring".

She also admitted that, "That you don't even know whether you genuinely like what you're doing or not, and if there's anything else you want to pursue simultaneously."

Speaking about her web series OK Computer, she told, "I just realised during the pandemic that this industry is not be-all and end-all for me. There are lots of other things that I feel curious about and sometimes I am like 'Oh, my God, all my prime years, were just finished chasing something that I'm not even sure I want'. So, I want to choose projects carefully. OTT has a lot of advantages and a lot of great things to offer. But I am also a lover of cinema".

She also added, "Unfortunately in India, particularly, we have such parities when the theatres open. There's no equal opportunity to all kinds of projects. The bigger projects, the more financially able projects dominate the cinema, which is a sad reality".

She concludes saying, "Everybody was on the same level. It didn't matter who you are, if your content wasn't good enough, it flopped. The smallest film and the biggest film have the same opportunity for viewing -- that is very fascinating. I just hope OTT platforms can maintain the quality of content, which is difficult anyway, when you start producing in such massive quantity".