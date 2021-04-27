Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Open Up About Their Wedding Guest List

It is all known that Bigg Boss fame love birds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to marry soon. Rahul proposed to Disha n an episode of Bigg Boss 14 and thus both of them made the reality show turn more interesting with their awesome love tale. Their perfect on-screen chemistry made the show own more TRPs. Off late, both Rahul and Disha spoke to the media and opened up about their wedding list and also doled out about their ideal wedding ceremony.

Rahul started off by saying, "I think a perfect wedding would be where only your close family and friends are there. It should be a small intimate wedding not like a big grand show happening. You can interact with all your guests. The only people who you like should be present there at your main event (wedding)." Well, Disha said, "Somebody has told me that in the past three months, the people you have talked to are only closest to you. So, you should only call the people who were in touch with you in the last three months".

They continued saying and Disha further told, "I had also told him the same thing while making the guest list. Shaadi mein unko daalna hai jinse teen mahine mein baat hoti hai. Baakiyon ko reception mein daalna jinse ek saal mein baat hoti hai (Invite only those who have been in touch with us in the last three months. The rest can come for the reception). And I think for Rahul that would be Bigg Boss house." Rahul also agreed with her decision and said, "She is right. So, yes all the Bigg Boss people are invited for our wedding."