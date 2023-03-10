Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar’s Bheed Teaser Is Out

Bollywood's ace director Anubhav Sinha already proved his mettle with realistic movies like Mulk, Article 15, Middle Class Love, etc. Now, he is all set to come up with another heart-touching story Bheed. This movie deals with the plot of migrant workers and their struggles during the Covid-19 lockdown phase. Off late, the makers launched the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the plot and raised the expectations on the movie. Having Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the story will specially concentrate on the lives of people during the pandemic phase.



Even Rajkummar and Bhumi shared the teaser on their Twitter pages along with the director and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Anubhav also wrote, A crisis that created borders within the country and its people. Teaser Out Now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed, releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

The teaser showcases how migrant workers struggled and gathered at railway stations and bus stands. They were all beaten and sent back but they had no option of work and earn money. Rajkummar Rao is seen as a cop while Kriti Kamra as a journalist. This movie has an ensemble cast of Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur and Virendra Saxena.

Earlier Anubhav Sinha also spoke to the media and said, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India's lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

Bheed movie is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar under the T-Series banner. It will hit the big screens on 24th March, 2023!