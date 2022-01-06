Rajkummar Rao To Step Into The Shoes Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao is in the best phase of his career. He is picking all the unique and interesting subjects these days and is carving a niche for himself in his career. After his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa, he is all tasting success in his life and is busy in signing interesting movies. Off late, he announced his new movie which is the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The makers announced this news through their Twitter page and shared their happiness with all the fans of Rajkummar Rao.

This pic has lead actor Rajkummar Rao, Bhushan Kumar and industrialist Srikanth Bolla. They also wrote, "Proud to announce a biopic on the inspiring story of visually impaired industrialist, #SrikanthBolla. Starring @rajkummar_rao & directed by @tusharhiranandani. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar & @nidhiparmarhira. Shoot commences, July 2022".

This movie will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP banners.

Speaking about his character, Srikanth wrote, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring person who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

Well, producer Bhushan Kumar also said, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board."

Going with the plot, Srikanth who hails from a small village in rural Andhra Pradesh is born in a poor family being blind. He faced a lot of troubles and was criticised for choosing a science stream after his 10th class. But he didn't stop himself and cleared the tenth and twelfth standard exams with good marks. Then he also managed to get a seat at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and is the first blind student to study at this prestigious university.

We all need to wait and watch how will Rajkummar impress the audience and showcase the life story of this ace businessman!