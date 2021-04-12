Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Shares A New Pic With Director Anand L Rai

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar will always hold a couple of projects in his hand being the busiest actor of Bollywood. Well, now he is working for ace filmmaker Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan movie. He already wrapped the shooting of the Atrangi Re movie with the same director and is once again all set to work with him for this interesting film.



Well, the makers have dropped a pic from the sets of Raksha Bandhan movie wherein both Akshay and Anand are busy in discussing the script.





In this pic, we can see both Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai sitting on the platform discussing the script. They are seen in all smiles! Besides the pic, the makers also jotted down, "Blessed are those who have sisters....wait till you watch #RakshaBandhan. We are thrilled to have @zeestudiosofficial with us, in association with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai. A #ColourYellowProductions in Association with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai".

Presently Akshay is all recovered from the Deadly Covid-19 and his wife Twinkle Khanna dropped a quirky post regarding this happy news on her Instagram page.





In this pencil sketch, Akshay and Twinkle are happy together. She also wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell".

A week back Akshay informed all his fans that he is tested positive for Covid-19 and also admitted in the hospital as a precautionary measure.





Speaking about Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re movie, it is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. This movie also has South Indian ace actor Dhanush in another prominent role. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush.



