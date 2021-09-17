Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Transforming Into Dr Fatima For Doctor G

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to come up with another interesting project 'Doctor G'. He is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress in this movie and she will essay the role of Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters. The shooting of this movie kick-started in July, 2021 and is also wrapped up a few days back. Being a social drama, Rakul Preet Singh had to undergo a complete transformation to essay the role of a doctor. Off late, she spoke about her role in the movie and said, "Amazing process which I will cherish forever", speaking about her transformation.



She started off by saying, "Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on screen. The journey of becoming Fatima was an amazing process, which I will cherish forever."

She also added, "We did multiple tests to get the look right. The idea was to ensure that Fatima looks as close to real as possible, so that we could bring out the endearing quality of this character. By just wearing the doctor's coat, you suddenly feel a sense of responsibility, even though you are just playing a character. While treating patients for the scenes in the film, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is."

Here is the first look of Doctor Fatima from Doctor G movie. She is seen in a classy avatar wearing a white coat. Introducing herself, she also wrote, "Presenting Dr Fatima! One of my most exciting character and a script I am super thrilled about! #DoctorG @ayushmannk @anubhuti_k @jungleepictures".

Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting is wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will soon hit the screens.