Ram Lakhan Clocks 32 Years: Jackie Shroff Says That It Is A Mile Stone For Him

Ram Lakhan… This movie is definitely a classic movie in Bollywood. Having two ace actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, it turned into a blockbuster with its plot. As this Subhash Ghai movie clocks 32 years today, Jackie Shroff spoke to media and opened up how this movie turned into amilestone for him…

Speaking about film's success, he said, "It feels good to be associated with the film. One word that comes to my mind, when I recall the film today is 'Iconic'. It is one of the best films of my career. The film has all the masala in it. It has drama, romance, comedy, emotions, tragedy, affection and a lot more. SubhashGhai has set a benchmark with this film that has all the emotions and values. It is the film about the win of good over evil, it shows the bond between two brothers, where the elder brother tries to take the younger one out of a bad company and if we see all these things are happening since ages, It is history. So there was nothing new in the film but it did well in all respects. It was a commercial hit. The film for me is a foundation and a milestone of my career. I feel my career changed with 'Ram Lakhan'".

He further spoke about his bond with Anil Kapoor… "Working with Anil is always a pleasure. Though he is older to me, we always played the opposite in all the films we did together. I portrayed his elder brother and he was the younger one. But in real life whenever we meet, he always greets me like an elder brother and instructs me just like any other elder brother. So the bond with him is always special".

Finally, he concluded saying what comes to his mind when he reminisces this movie, "I remember the cold weather due to which we had to stop the films' shoot so many times."

This SubhashGhai directorial had Madhuri Dixit as the lead actress and showed Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff essaying the roles of Ram and Lakhan.