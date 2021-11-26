Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's 'Bramhastra' To Release In The Next Year???

There is no doubt in saying that, Bollywood's love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Bramhastra' which is the first trilogy is the most-awaited ones of the next year! This ambitious project of Ayan Mukerji also features, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy in other important roles. According to the sources, the last schedule of this movie is being shot in Mumbai. Now, speculations are doing round in Bollywood that, the makers have zeroed the release date of this action-adventure project.

A source close to the Bramhastra team revealed, "The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks".

He also added, "The work on the VFX front is happening in full swing and everyone around is very satisfied with the final outcome of the world that Ayan had in his imagination. While the film is going to be a solo release on September 9, there is a talk in the industry that it wouldn't face any opposition in the second week too given that the stakes involved are too high and it's among the costliest films of Hindi film industry".

He also doled out, "The makers feel that the film has the potential to cross national boundaries. A massive promotional campaign will be planned all through 2022 as a build up for the release of this project. It's a prestigious project and will be treated as such by all stakeholders".

Going with the other details of the Bramhastra movie, it is being directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie.

As the director Ayan termed the movie as a 'romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format', there are many expectations on it!