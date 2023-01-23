Ranbir Kapoor shows off his toned physique in a new still from upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

The long-awaited film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has finally been revealed by its makers. The film is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2023 and marks the first collaboration between the two actors. The trailer for the film was released today at an event in Mumbai, and the internet is buzzing with praise for the on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha.

A still from the film was also released, showcasing Ranbir's chiseled physique and toned body. The picture shows him wearing yellow shorts and black sunglasses, flaunting his abs and stubble. Fans are calling it a "thirst trap."



At the trailer launch event, Ranbir shared that he called director Luv Ranjan after watching "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and expressed his desire to work with him. He also mentioned that "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is a difficult film to make, but Luv's writing made it enjoyable.



The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and features the acting debut of stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is set to release in theaters on March 8, 2023.

