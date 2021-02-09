Randhir Kapoor MournForThe Sudden Demise Of His Brother Rajiv Kapoor

Bollywood's ace actors Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passes away a few hours ago after suffering from a massive heart attack. He breathed his last at Inlaks Hospital which was the nearest hospital to his home. He was immediately rushed to this hospital after complaining of a heart attack, but he was declared dead by the doctors. Rajiv Kapoor was 58 years old and was residing in Chembur.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and spoke to media, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

Randhir Kapoor was snapped at the hospital post-death of his brother Rajiv Kapoor.



Even Neetu Kapoor and RiddhimaSahni also mourned for the loss of Rajiv Kapoor…

Neetu Kapoor



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





Kapoor family members Kareena, Karisma, Babita, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir have reached Chembur at Rajiv's residence after knowing about this shocking news.



We can see Kareena and Karisma in these pics…

Neetu and Ranbir at Chembur residence…

Tara Sutaria arrives at Kapoor Family bungalow, Chembur…

Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are seen rushing to Chembur residence.

Tusshar Kapoor

Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 9, 2021

Madhur Bhandarkar

Sad to hear demise of Actor & director Rajiv Kapoor, My heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family. 🙏#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/trxRQCYQO0 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 9, 2021

Kalpesh Patel

Saddened to hear of Rajiv Kapoor's demise. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family and his many friends. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 9, 2021



Neil Nitin Mukesh



Devastated!! Another big loss to the family 🙏🏻 one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don't remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you. 💔 RIP 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/wUPAfn4eJd — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 9, 2021

Randeep Hooda



Ritesh Sidwani



Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri #RajivKapoor. An extremely kind soul gone too soon. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) February 9, 2021





Aushutosh Gowarikar



Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days.



We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul!



Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!🙇‍ pic.twitter.com/hZOiUolMde — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 9, 2021



Even Kapoor family's close friend AneezBamnespoke to media and mourned for the loss of Rajiv Kapoor.



AneezBamne said, "Rajiv was like a dear friend. I just can't believe this sad news. It's a huge loss to the Kapoor family".

He praised Rajiv doling out, "As a director, he had a vision, just like his late father Raj Kapoor. However, success eluded him". Talking about their association, Anees informs, "I had written a film, 'Hum TohChalePardes' for him but we both had assisted Raj Kapoor for his films. I had spent four years of my career in the iconic RK Studios and during those years, I was closely working with Rajiv. Not only that, whenever we went for outdoor shoots, we shared rooms. Post that, I pursued a career in writing and he had told me that he wanted me to write a film for him."

Finally, he paid tributes to this ace actor… "We often used to meet each other due to work or even otherwise as he was a very close friend of mine. I just cannot express in words how sad I am feeling. I am in a state of shock and very disturbed right now. May Allah give him a secure place in heaven; my deep condolences to the family members. For the past few years, we have been listening to such sad news, but this is the most saddening as it is a personal loss for me."

RIP Rajiv Kapoor…