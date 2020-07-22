Ranveer Singh And Madhuri Dixit Drop Their Throwback Beach Vacation Pics

Bollywood actors always stay busy with their tight shooting schedules. Although they are enjoying this Covid-19 break time, most of them are missing their vacation time.

Well, ace B-Town actors Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit who always stay active on social media also took to their Instagram and dropped their throwback beach vacation pics… Have a look!

Ranveer Singh

This Bollywood Khilji has dropped a chic selfie of him and reminisced his beach outing… He sported in a white tee and looked suave in white goggles and cap!!!

He also left a few words reminiscing his playful beach vacation… "I love my sofa...par Ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors' selfie tohbantahaina 🕶🏝💕"

Madhuri Dixit

Even our dear Bollywood's ace dancer Madhuri Dixit also dropped awesome throwback image and made us witness her joyous beach ride…





In this pic, Madhuri is seen having fun amidst the serene waters and rainbow background… Madhuri also jotted down a few words and reminisced her outing…

"Take me back 🏄‍♀️🌊

Experiences shape us into who we become. Let's use this time in lockdown to create unique experiences for ourselves & our loved ones. Learn a new skill, solve puzzles, cook a meal... Once the world opens up remember to always choose #ExperiencesOverThings⚡

#QuarantineThoughts #TakeMeBack…"

Yes… This Covid-19 is really making us tired and bored!!! When will we get back to normal lives??? Hope soon it happens and we all lead a happy life!!!