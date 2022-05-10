Ranveer Singh Lauded KGF Chapter 2 and RRR

Bollywood star hero Ranveer Singh has appreciated the KGF 2 movie. Lately, in an interview, he appreciated the team of KGF 2 and especially the hero Yash for his spellbound performance in the film. Further, he added that he loves South Indian movies a lot and mentioned the films such as KGF, Magadheera, and RRR as his favorite movies.

Speaking about the latest sensation, KGF, he said, "When I watched KGF: Chapter 2, I was like wow. Rocking Star Yash. woohoo. Throughout the movie, I was like, 'Kill him, Yash, kill him.' I loved that kind of cinema. It's my first love. Whether it's Magadheera or KGF, I watch such films at night alone in bed and end up clapping. In spite of not watching with an audience, I am still hooting and cheering. Such is my love for that kind of cinema."