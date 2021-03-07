Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha with epic throwback

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday posted a throwback picture to wish his friend, well known photographer Rohan Shrestha, on the latters birthday.

The Instagram picture is from their younger days, where both of them stand with arms around each other. Ranveer captioned the image as, "Hi rohan Shrestha, you are old!"

Many others from the film and fashion world wished the photographer on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 83, inspired from India's first ever cricket World Cup win in 1983.

The Kabir Khan directorial casts Ranveer as Kapil will hit theatres on June 4.