Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Movie Goes With The ‘June’ Release Date

It was a proud moment for all the Indians when Team India received their first world cup in 1983. Kapil Dev lead team bowled out 'West Indies' and made every Indian become a fan of cricket. Now, Bollywood's ace director Kabir Khan is all set to make us roll back to 1983 and rewind the story of this memorable cricket world cup. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will essay the role of his wife…

Off late, the makers have unveiled the release date of this sports drama… '83' movie will hit the screens on 4th June, 2021… Well, although the movie is ready to hit the big screens, the producers have decided to go with a June release.

June 4th, 2021 !!!! 🏏🏆



in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

See you in cinemas !!!

#thisis83".

There is a big reason behind the shift of release date to June…Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, doles out, "It was on June 25, 1983, that India won the World Cup. We will start the film on June 4 and expect it will do justice in terms of paying a tribute to the real heroes of 1983!"

Here we once again make our readers go through the complete list of '83' team… Have a look!

1. Ranveer Singh - Captain Kapil Dev Nikhanj

2. Harrdy Sandhu - Madan Lal

3. Tahir Raj Bhasin - Sunil Gavaskar

4. Saqib Saleem - Mohinder Amarnath

5. Ammy Virk - Balwinder Sandhu

6. Jiiva - Krishnamachari Srikkanth

7. Sahil Khattar - Syed Kirmani

8. Chirag Patil - Sandeep Patil

9. Adinath Kothare - Dilip Vengsarkar

10. Dhairya Karwa - Ravi Shastri

11. Dinker Sharma -Kirti Azad

12. Jatin Sarna - Yashpal Sharma

13. Nishant Dahiya - Roger Binny

14. R Badree - Sunil Valson

83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.