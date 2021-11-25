Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Trailer Will Be Out In The Starting Of The Next Month

We are already enjoying the current New Zealand Series with Rohit Sharma and co… Now, it's time to go with reel cricket game and that too reminiscing the golden moments of the 1983 Cricket World Cup! Indian team made the whole country proud with their awesome game on the ground and now filmmaker Kabir Khan is making Ranveer Singh and his team go with a reel version of this wonderful game! Even though the shooting of this movie wrapped up long ago, the Covid-19 pandemic made the release date to go postponed! Now, at last, '83' movie is all set to hit the screens next month i.e on 25th December, 2021!



As the release date is nearing, the makers are speeding up their digital promotions and thus, they decided to drop the trailer on social media on either December 1st or 2nd. Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and shared an amazing poster from the movie.

This poster showcases Ranveer Singh aka reel Kapil Dev with all his team on the ground in all smiles. He also wrote, "#Xclusiv... '83' TRAILER ON EITHER 1ST/2ND DEC... Team #83TheFilm will unveil #83Trailer either on 1 or 2 Dec 2021... The date will be finalized once #RanveerSingh's availability is confirmed... Looking at 3-week promotion window... #Christmas 2021 release."

Speaking about the other details of the 83 movie, it has Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife. One can also check out the complete reel cricket team:

Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

R Badree – Sunil Valson

Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

This Kabir Khan directorial is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Well, there is another piece of interesting news doing rounds in Bollywood circles. According to a source, "Kabir and Ranveer developed an extremely great bond in the process of making 83' and are very happy with the final product. But obvious, they are looking to carry forward their partnership again. Through the lockdown, Kabir was deciding on what next to do, and that's when he developed an incredible underdog story of a boy from small town. He narrated it to Ranveer, who has loved the subject and is eager to commence working on it soon". The official statement will be soon announced and the movie may go on floors in 2022.