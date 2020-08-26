Rashmi Rocket: This Is How Taapsee Is Prepping Up For Her 'Athlete' Role

Taapsee Pannu… This Bollywood glam doll is creating a buzz on social media with her de-glamour role. She is all set to entertain us with her 'Rashmi Rocket' movie… The first look poster of is flick which was dropped a couple of days ago made us go jaw dropped. Being a sports drama, this 'Pink' lady is busy in prepping up for her role and showed us how she is working with her tasty yet healthy diet…

In this post, Taapsee is seen munching on a carb-rich breakfast… She is having tasty 'Sweet Potato Tikkis' with green chutney and made us go mouth-watering. Taapsee sported in a casual avatar wearing a black tee and ash pants. She is happily swinging and posed to cams with all smiles!



Taapsee also wrote, "This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn't about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit😊

Rashmi Rocket will be a sports drama which has Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead characters. This movie will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.