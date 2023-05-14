Rashmika Mandanna bags another biggie in B-town!

Young beauty Rashmika Mandanna is going great guns in the Hindi film industry. The actress, who has acted in Amitabh Bachchan’s “Goodbye” and Sidharth Malhotra’s “Mission Majnu,” will be next seen in Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa: The Rule,” Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama, “Animal,” and Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic, “Chhava.”



Now, Rashmika is said to have signed yet another biggie in Hindi. As per the latest updates, the “Varisu” actress has signed Shahid Kapoor’s soon-to-commence action comedy entertainer under Anees Bazmee’s direction. Apparently, the film will be a joint production of Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor.

This as-yet-untitled film’s script work is nearing completion and the pre-production will begin soon, while the regular shoot will kick-start in August. Apart from the above projects, Rashmika also has Nithiin’s next under Venky Kudumula’s direction and a Telugu-Tamil bilingual female-centric movie, titled “Rainbow.”