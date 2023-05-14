Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Rashmika Mandanna bags another biggie in B-town!
Young beauty Rashmika Mandanna is going great guns in the Hindi film industry.
Young beauty Rashmika Mandanna is going great guns in the Hindi film industry. The actress, who has acted in Amitabh Bachchan’s “Goodbye” and Sidharth Malhotra’s “Mission Majnu,” will be next seen in Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa: The Rule,” Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama, “Animal,” and Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic, “Chhava.”
Now, Rashmika is said to have signed yet another biggie in Hindi. As per the latest updates, the “Varisu” actress has signed Shahid Kapoor’s soon-to-commence action comedy entertainer under Anees Bazmee’s direction. Apparently, the film will be a joint production of Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor.
This as-yet-untitled film’s script work is nearing completion and the pre-production will begin soon, while the regular shoot will kick-start in August. Apart from the above projects, Rashmika also has Nithiin’s next under Venky Kudumula’s direction and a Telugu-Tamil bilingual female-centric movie, titled “Rainbow.”